Grizzlies’ 2021-22 city edition uniform celebrates NBA’s 75th anniversary

Memphis Grizzlies 2021-22 City Edition uniforms
Memphis Grizzlies 2021-22 City Edition uniforms(Memphis Grizzlies)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies debuted their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform Monday representing “Moments Mixtape.”

The team says it’s “a leaguewide tribute to the game’s most iconic moments and uniforms from each team’s history in honor of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.”

The new uniform remixes styles from past and present using midnight blue and Grizzlies gold as the main colors. It blends the bear claw accent from the team’s 2004 redesign and “MEM” is patterned on the neckline, arms and shorts. The waistband also features the claw ball logo.

The uniform will make its debut on Nov. 3 when the Grizzlies take on the Denver Nuggets at the FedExForum.

If you want to get your hands on a city edition jersey and other themed gear, they will be available for purchase starting Nov. 15 at the Grizzlies Den and on grizzliesdenstore.com.

Click HERE to learn more about the uniform.

