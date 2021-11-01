Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Legendary Arkansas HS football coach Don Campbell passes away

Legendary Arkansas high school football coach Don Campbell passed away on Monday.
Legendary Arkansas high school football coach Don Campbell passed away on Monday.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The General has passed away.

Legendary Arkansas high school football coach Don Campbell died on Monday. He led Wynne to state championships in 2001 and 2004. Campbell also roamed the sidelines at Corning and Sheridan in his decorated coaching career. He was enshrined in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.

Campbell won 257 games in his coaching career, he’s top 10 all-time in Natural State history. He’s impacted countless lives on and off the field. Campbell’s teams were known for running the football, especially the famed 27 Trap.

Coaches, programs, and former players have paid tribute to Campbell on social media.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in...
Woman killed in Highway 18 crash
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
More than 150 years after the war, a Confederate solider may still be on patrol.
ArkanHaunts: Confederate soldier haunts downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play »
10/29/21
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/29/21)
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/29/21)
Lady Blazers beat Brookland to capture 7th straight state championship
Valley View beats Brookland, captures 7th straight state volleyball championship