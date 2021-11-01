Legendary Arkansas HS football coach Don Campbell passes away

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The General has passed away.

Legendary Arkansas high school football coach Don Campbell died on Monday. He led Wynne to state championships in 2001 and 2004. Campbell also roamed the sidelines at Corning and Sheridan in his decorated coaching career. He was enshrined in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.

Campbell won 257 games in his coaching career, he’s top 10 all-time in Natural State history. He’s impacted countless lives on and off the field. Campbell’s teams were known for running the football, especially the famed 27 Trap.

Coaches, programs, and former players have paid tribute to Campbell on social media.

The Corning Bobcats mourn the loss of a true legend in the game, Coach Don Campbell. Rest In Peace Coach. — Corning Football (@CorningFB) November 1, 2021

💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 He taught us a lot. I’ll be able to run 27 Trap until I’m old an gray. The General https://t.co/UIwtlBb2rp — Cody Coley (@CoachONEMORE) November 1, 2021

