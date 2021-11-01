Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.

According to court documents, on Oct. 21 a report was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office regarding the sexual assault of a minor.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Marcos Chavez committed the act of rape on a child,” the affidavit stated.

The documents also alleged that another victim stepped forward and said the 38-year-old Paragould man had sexually assaulted them.

“Both victims disclosed that Chavez had touched them inappropriately,” Lt. Ashley Worcester stated.

Chavez is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of rape and second-degree sexual assault awaiting his first appearance in court.

