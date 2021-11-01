Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children

A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.

According to court documents, on Oct. 21 a report was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office regarding the sexual assault of a minor.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Marcos Chavez committed the act of rape on a child,” the affidavit stated.

The documents also alleged that another victim stepped forward and said the 38-year-old Paragould man had sexually assaulted them.

“Both victims disclosed that Chavez had touched them inappropriately,” Lt. Ashley Worcester stated.

Chavez is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of rape and second-degree sexual assault awaiting his first appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in...
Woman killed in Highway 18 crash
Robert Earl Clark, 31, of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st...
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
More than 150 years after the war, a Confederate solider may still be on patrol.
ArkanHaunts: Confederate soldier haunts downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

While one analyst says the latest jump at the pump is “running out of steam,” gasoline prices...
Arkansas gas prices continue upward trend
A female bald eagle was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back in Piedmont, Missouri.
Bald eagle found shot in Piedmont, Mo.
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect