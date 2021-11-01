Energy Alert
Nov. 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ve made it to November! A dry cold front has brought cooler air into Region 8 overnight. Highs only make it up to around 60 later this afternoon.

We’ll still get some sunshine today, but clouds are around too. Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing rain and colder air.

A frost still looks likely if winds can die down enough and some spots may get close to their first freeze of the year. We’ll keep you updated.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks.

The Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and nine more wounded at a Halloween party in eastern Texas.

Moderna said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs more time to assess whether kids ages 12 to 17 can take its COVID-19 vaccine.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

