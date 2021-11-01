Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 50 dogs have been dumped at a Pulaski County woman’s home since the start of the pandemic.

According to content partner KARK, Diane Bullock is 81-years-old, but couldn’t turn the dogs away.

She and her daughter can barely feed all the dogs themselves and have been ignored by animal agencies.

“The animal control says we’re not going down there, we’re not even gonna bother with you, that’s your problem,” Bullock said.

She only wants a place for the dogs to live.

“I need a home for these babies,” Bullock said. “If somebody’s gonna take them and kill them, I couldn’t deal with that,” she said.

There are several ways to help Diane with the dogs including donating money or food or adopting one of the dogs.

