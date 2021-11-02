1 killed in the crash of a small plane in Forrest City
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) - One person was killed when a small aircraft veered out of control and crashed while landing at an eastern Arkansas airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport when the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The St. Francis County coroner said the 71-year-old pilot, Larry Cox of Forrest City, died in the crash.
A passenger escaped without injury. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.