Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State baseball to hold Fall World Series

By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball will conclude its 2021 fall practices by holding its intrasquad Fall World Series Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The three-game series between Scarlet and Black begins at 3:45 p.m. CT Thursday, with Game 2 set for 6 p.m. Friday. After a break on Saturday for the A-State Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament at Sage Meadows Country Club, the series concludes at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Teams will be selected Wednesday and will be announced on the A-State Baseball Twitter account (@AStateBaseball). Admission to the scrimmages is free.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”

Latest News

Red Wolves will enter homecoming with a 1-7 record.
Arkansas State Football Looks Ahead to App State Matchup
The junior has over 2,000 career digs.
Tatum Ticknor wins fourth SBC Defensive Player of the Week
Ticknor is one of just eight players in Sun Belt history with 2,000 career digs.
A-State’s Ticknor wins fourth Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week award
The Red Wolves are 1-7, have lost seven in a row.
Arkansas State football looks ahead to Appalachian State for homecoming