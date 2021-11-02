A-State baseball to hold Fall World Series

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball will conclude its 2021 fall practices by holding its intrasquad Fall World Series Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The three-game series between Scarlet and Black begins at 3:45 p.m. CT Thursday, with Game 2 set for 6 p.m. Friday. After a break on Saturday for the A-State Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament at Sage Meadows Country Club, the series concludes at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Teams will be selected Wednesday and will be announced on the A-State Baseball Twitter account (@AStateBaseball). Admission to the scrimmages is free.

