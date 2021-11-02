A-State’s Ticknor wins fourth Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time this season, Arkansas State volleyball’s Tatum Ticknor earned the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Ticknor’s honor – the seventh of her career – comes after she made history as the fourth player in A-State volleyball history to tally 2,000 or more digs in a career and just the eighth in the history of the Sun Belt Conference. The Grapevine, Texas, native corralled 54 total digs in two matches for an average of 6.75 per set.

The fifth-year libero opened up the weekend by matching her season-high with 34 digs in a hard-fought contest against Louisiana Thursday night before surpassing 2,000 career digs with a 20-dig effort in a 3-0 win over ULM on Saturday. Ticknor narrowly missed a double-double in the sweep over the Warhawks, handing out 9 assists.

As of Tuesday, Ticknor continues to top the nation in total digs (553) and is sixth nationally with 5.59 digs per set, which leads the league. Her efforts headline an A-State defense that has totaled a conference-best 1,818 digs and averages 18.36 digs per set, which rank second and fifth nationally, respectively.

Ticknor’s digs total entering the final three matches of the regular season currently ranks seventh-most in a single season since the 25-point rally-scoring era began in 2008, while her 5.59 digs per set average is third-best. In the career ledger, Ticknor ranks fourth all-time at A-State in career digs (2,005) and owns a set average of 4.85 digs, which ranks first in program history.

NEXT UP

A-State faces a pair of tough tests in its final weekend slate, traveling to the Ticknor’s home state of Texas to face UT Arlington and Texas State. First serve for Friday’s match in Arlington is set for 6 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

2021 A-State Sun Belt Weekly Honors

Offensive Player of the Week:

9/14 – Macey Putt

Setter of the Week:

9/21 – Lauren Musante

Defensive Player of the Week:

9/14 – Tatum Ticknor

9/21 – Tatum Ticknor

10/12 – Tatum Ticknor

11/2 – Tatum Ticknor

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.