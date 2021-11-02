Energy Alert
Arkansas State football looks ahead to Appalachian State for homecoming

The Red Wolves are 1-7, have lost seven in a row.
The Red Wolves are 1-7, have lost seven in a row.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are just days away from homecoming at Centennial Bank Stadium. Head Coach Butch Jones took the podium today as his Red Wolves look to snap a seven-game losing skid.

A-State hosts Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at 1:00. The Mountaineers are coming off of a huge win against Louisiana-Monroe and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25.

“Not to take anything away from our previous opponents, we’ve played some very, very good football teams and very, very good football programs, but I think this is probably the most complete football team we’ve played to date,” Head Coach Butch Jones said. “They win in the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively, extremely talented and they play angry all the time. It’s a top 25 football program with a mentality and so again, for me, it’s a great measuring stick...”

Lineman Andre Harris says this team needs to continue to build off of the last game.

“Whether we’re 7-1 right now or 1-7 it shouldn’t change the way we go to work and the way we just come every day and approach every day,” Harris said. “We all know this season hasn’t [gone] how we wanted it to go at all coming into the season... We know we can do better but at the same time, we’re just learning and we’re growing week to week, we’re close to when everything gets to clicking, it’ll all show...”

Jones also provided injury updates to several key players. James Blackman (shoulder), Corey Rucker (ribs), Samy Johnson (back), and Joe Ozougwu (hand) have all returned to practice and all have a chance to play Saturday.

