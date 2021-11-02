Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home

Latest News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to his constituents at his "Mayor on the Block" event on...
Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutor says Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed
Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Caruthersville Police arrested a 40-year-old man for impersonating one of their own.
Man arrested for burglary, stealing, impersonating a police officer