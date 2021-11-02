East Poinsett County wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/29/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for the NEA games played on October 29, 2021.

6,160 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. East Poinsett County (2,106 votes, 34.2 percent of the total ballot) beats Hoxie by 382 votes. Rector was third, and Jonesboro was fourth.

The winning play featured Candon Argo stripping the football at the one, taking it all the way back for a 99-yard touchdown. The Warriors beat Marked Tree, 46-20, on rivalry night.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the EPC booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

