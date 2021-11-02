Former USC head coach to take over Georgia Southern football program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The next head coach of the Georgia Southern football program will be making his way across the country.

Former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton will be the next head coach of the Eagles.

Matt Zenitz, with On3 Sports, reported Tuesday morning that Helton could be making his way to Statesboro, Ga.

An interesting possibility for the Georgia Southern head coaching job: Former USC coach Clay Helton.



Sources have continued to mention him the last few weeks as one of the guys to keep an eye on as a possibility for that job. https://t.co/78VEhXPlx0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.