Former USC head coach to take over Georgia Southern football program
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The next head coach of the Georgia Southern football program will be making his way across the country.
Former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton will be the next head coach of the Eagles.
Matt Zenitz, with On3 Sports, reported Tuesday morning that Helton could be making his way to Statesboro, Ga.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
