Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former USC head coach to take over Georgia Southern football program

Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college...
Southern California head coach Clay Helton watches warm ups on the field before an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The next head coach of the Georgia Southern football program will be making his way across the country.

Former University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton will be the next head coach of the Eagles.

Matt Zenitz, with On3 Sports, reported Tuesday morning that Helton could be making his way to Statesboro, Ga.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Press conference after 11/1/21 A-State exhibition win
Red Wolves Raw: Malcolm Farrington & Norchad Omier after 11/1/21 exhibition win over Blue Mountain
Red Wolves won exhibition game Monday night
Arkansas State men's basketball beats Blue Mountain College 72-66 in exhibition
Arkansas State basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 11/1/21 exhibition win over Blue Mountain College
Arkansas State RB earns Sun Belt weekly honor
Arkansas State RB Alan Lamar named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week