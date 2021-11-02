Energy Alert
GRAPHIC: Severed bear head found in tree in Calif. park

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – State wildlife officials are investigating after a bear’s head was found in a tree in a California park.

Who put it in the tree and why is still a mystery.

“I don’t know who put it there,” said Gabriel Garcia, who saw the head in a tree near the Louis Park baseball fields in Stockton last week.

“I thought it was a cat, but it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up, you could smell it was dead,” he said.

Stockton police said someone reported the gruesome discovery to them Friday, but it’s unclear who may have put it there.

“There’s no reason why there should’ve been a head in the tree in the first place,” said Stockton resident Alex Gomez.

The severed head left people wondering where the rest of the bear is, where the bear came from and how it ended up at a Stockton family park.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they don’t know where the bear’s head came from or whether it’s evidence of a poaching crime.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

