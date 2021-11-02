Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Nov. 2: What you need to know
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws