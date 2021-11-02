Man arrested for burglary, stealing, impersonating a police officer

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police arrested a 40-year-old man for impersonating one of their own.

Prince Black was arrested on warrants for burglary first degree, impersonation of police officer and stealing.

His arrest followed an investigation at the apartment of a senior woman.

According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, firefighters responded to a smoky kitchen call at the woman’s home and Black happened to be in the area near the apartment.

After fire crews cleared the scene, Chief Jones said Black identified himself as a Caruthersville Police officer, entered the woman’s home, took items from the apartment and left.

The woman’s family called the police department to report what happened and said that Officer Black was at the scene.

Chief Jones said he knew it was not the Officer Black at his department.

Through an investigation and a description of the man that came to the woman’s apartment, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Prince Black.

He was taken into custody Monday night, November 1.

Black was transported and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.