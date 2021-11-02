Energy Alert
Missouri high court weighs part of rape victims’ rights law

Missouri Supreme Court judges are considering whether a sexual assault victims’ rights law is...
Missouri Supreme Court judges are considering whether a sexual assault victims’ rights law is unconstitutional.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Supreme Court judges are considering whether a sexual assault victims’ rights law is unconstitutional.

Judges heard arguments in the case Tuesday. Part of the law says defense attorneys must inform their clients’ alleged victims that they can have a support person present while they’re being questioned.

Missouri public defenders say that violates their free speech and presents a conflict. They are asking the Supreme Court to strike down that part of the law.

Deputy Solicitor General Jeff Johnson says repeated interviews can be retraumatizing for victims. He says that’s why the law requires them to be reminded of their rights repeatedly.

