Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mo. special election Tues.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The special election in Missouri is Tuesday, November 2.

One question many voters in the Heartland will be asked to decide: internet sales tax.

The question will appear on ballots in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Delta in Cape Girardeau County.

Voters in Scott City and Butler County will also be asked about internet sales tax.

Supporters of the tax argue it would level the playing field for local, brick and mortar stores and raise revenue currently not being collected.

Previous stories
Missouri to require online stores to collect taxes
Cape Girardeau city council approves placing internet sales tax on Nov. ballot
City councils in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City discuss internet sales tax ordinances
Cape Girardeau firefighters urge residents to approve internet sales tax on next ballot

Missouri cleared the way for communities to start collecting the tax with legislation signed by Governor Mike Parson earlier this year.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

Katherine Mohler
Memphis singer Katherine Mohler booted in Knockout Round of ‘The Voice’
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Nov. 2: What you need to know
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Press conference after 11/1/21 A-State exhibition win
Red Wolves Raw: Malcolm Farrington & Norchad Omier after 11/1/21 exhibition win over Blue Mountain
Legendary Arkansas HS football coach passed away Monday
Legendary Arkansas HS football coach Don Campbell passes away