More than 15K deer harvested during early youth hunting season in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 15,000 deer were harvested during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season.

That’s according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The early youth portion included young hunters ages 6 through 15 and lasted October 30-31.

The top counties were:

Osage County - 359 deer harvested

Franklin County - 329 deer harvested

Howell County - 310 deer harvested

In 2020, youth hunters harvested 15,854 deer during the youth portion.

“Weather can have a big impact on harvest totals during our shorter season portions,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Thankfully, the rain we experienced across much of the state late last week moved out just in time for our youth hunters to have some great conditions over the weekend.”

Missouri’s deer archery season continues through November 12 and resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.

The November portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

