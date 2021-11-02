Energy Alert
Nov. 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Quick moving disturbance is bringing sprinkles and light showers to Region 8, but the better rain chances still hold off until Tuesday night. Even then, rainfall amounts should be very low.

Temperatures stay really cool this week, with some overnight lows dropping to near freezing. Sunshine returns late this week into the weekend and temperatures will start moderating a bit. In fact, mid 60s are not out of the question.

Keep an umbrella handy over the next 48 hours, just in case you catch a little shower.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Voters in Butler County, Missouri voters head to the polls today. They will have their say about an internet sales tax.

Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids’ arms by midweek.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

An attempt to change the review of sensitive materials policy failed in a Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library subcommittee meeting Monday night.

The Corning School Board President and Superintendent have refused to let members of the public speak at school board meetings regarding the issue of bullying.

A parent in southeast Missouri is accused of attacking a referee after a high school basketball game.

Tyson Foods is one of the latest businesses to require staff to get vaccinated against COVID -19. A decision the company says will help protect its team members, their families and the community.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

