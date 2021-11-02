Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.

Joshua Lilly, of Qulin, was arrested on Monday, November 1 by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

According to court records, he was charged with third-degree assault.

According to Puxico police, they received a call about a possible assault around 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at the FEMA parking lot.

Lilly is being held on a $7,500 cash or surety bond.

