Proposal to change library policy fails in subcommittee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attempt to change the review of sensitive materials policy failed in a Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library subcommittee meeting Monday night.

The Sensitive Materials Subcommittee voted 3 to 1 against the recommendation of changing the current policy of reviewing sensitive materials.

The library staff holds discretion over deeming sensitive material inappropriate for children with a possibility of the board overriding the decision, but the policy change would allow the library board to make the decision directly.

Dean McDonald, a library patron, said the library should keep the current policy because the staff has a lot of experience reviewing the material.

“I think they’re overly qualified to be able to distinguish what books are appropriate or inappropriate for children,” McDonald said.

Former library board member Amanda Escue spearheaded the policy change.

Escue tuned into the meeting remotely, and she said she was disappointed in the outcome of the meeting.

“If it’s going to be called a children’s library then children should be able to pick up any book in there,” Escue said, “and parents not feel like they need to watch over their shoulder for every possible page they turn.”

The full library board will vote on the policy during their Nov. 8 meeting.

McDonald believes the board could vote either way, while Escue will continue to push for the children’s library to be a “safe space” by ridding material that contains sexual content.

