Long Stretch of Dry Weather After Morning Showers

November 3rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Temperatures will struggle once again today, and a breeze will make it feel chilly all day long. Any showers this morning come to an end pretty quickly once the sun comes up. Clouds start to break up later this afternoon. Once skies clear, temperatures will fall quickly. We’ll wake up at or slightly above freezing Thursday morning. Make sure any plants are brought indoors or wrapped. We’ll have more chances for frost and a freeze Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs in the 60s return this weekend and 70s next week. No rain is expected through next Tuesday, and most days look sunny. We’ll have to watch for a storm system later next week as warm air hangs around.

