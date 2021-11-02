Energy Alert
Show Your St. Jude Spirit social media campaign underway

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has reached a major milestone in fundraising for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

The organization says it has raised more than $100 million in the past two decades for the event.

This news comes after the organization announced a new campaign to get you in the spirit for the 20th running of the marathon. Now, weekly challenges are announced on St. Jude’s social media.

These challenges include creating videos showing support for St. Jude kids and why it’s important, and choosing St. Jude stickers for Instagram stories.

You can use the hashtag #StJudeSpirit to share your posts.

The marathon is the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

