Skillet, Tauren Wells headlining Winter Jam in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter Jam 2022, a Christian music tour, is heading to Arkansas next year with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells.

Other performers include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. According to Tuesday’s news release, Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Skillet is best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark,” “Hero,” and “Monster.”

Tauren Wells won contemporary recorded song of the year at the 2021 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Music Awards for his hit single “Famous for.”

Tickets are not required, but attendees are asked to donate $10 at the door.

Fans who want an enhanced experience can pay $34.99 for a Jam Nation Membership which provides them with early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, and a commemorative pass and lanyard. They will also receive a backstage tour, a meet & greet with Skillet, and seating in the reserved front row section.

For more information, visit 2022.jamtour.com.

