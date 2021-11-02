Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Skillet, Tauren Wells headlining Winter Jam in Arkansas

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little...
The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter Jam 2022, a Christian music tour, is heading to Arkansas next year with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells.

Other performers include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. According to Tuesday’s news release, Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Skillet is best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark,” “Hero,” and “Monster.”

Tauren Wells won contemporary recorded song of the year at the 2021 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Music Awards for his hit single “Famous for.”

Tickets are not required, but attendees are asked to donate $10 at the door.

Fans who want an enhanced experience can pay $34.99 for a Jam Nation Membership which provides them with early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, and a commemorative pass and lanyard. They will also receive a backstage tour, a meet & greet with Skillet, and seating in the reserved front row section.

For more information, visit 2022.jamtour.com.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Katherine Mohler
Memphis singer Katherine Mohler booted in Knockout Round of ‘The Voice’
County music artist releases new song about Memphis based fishing superstar
Country music artist releases new song about Memphis-based fishing superstar
County music artist releases new song about Memphis based fishing superstar
Fans of the musical guessing game “The Masked Singer” will have a chance to see a live...
“The Masked Singer” national tour coming to Arkansas