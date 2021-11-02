Southeast Mo. leaders working to establish long-term plan for electric vehicle use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Getting ready to plug into the automotive future.

We’ve told you about recent efforts in Illinois to support the use of electric vehicles.

The Cape Girardeau city manager gave the green light to hire a company that will create an electric vehicle readiness plan for the region.

The goal is to support the growing electric vehicle industry in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding communities.

There’s a growing number of electric vehicles on the road, but just a few options here in Cape Girardeau if you need to charge one.

“We do have currently EV chargers at the Schnucks grocery store. They’re also located at the casino and we have a number that are cited at the gas station on Center Junction and I don’t think they’re installed yet,” said McElroy.

Making our region more EV-friendly is just one of the goals of a new long-term transportation plan laid out by the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“The goal within the scope is an assessment not only the city of Cape Girardeau, but the city of Jackson, looking at their building codes, looking at their development codes also looking at zoning codes to see what potential barriers do we have for EV deployment but also how could we be more accommodating for folks wanting to install that type of infrastructure within our communities,” McElroy said.

Director Alex McElroy said a recent study found 80 percent of EV owners prefer to charge their vehicles at home. However, he noted many homeowners and renters don’t have a garage or carport.

That’s why one of the group’s goals is to map out where drivers can find charging stations.

“They’d be able to quickly reference where EV infrastructure exists so that they might be able to plan their day better with an EV vehicle to make sure they can charge if they don’t have access at home with a garage or a carport,” said McElroy.

McElroy said creating an electric vehicle readiness plan will cost roughly $95,000.

The goal is to have that plan completed by September 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.