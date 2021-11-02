Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. leaders working to establish long-term plan for electric vehicle use

There’s a growing number of electric vehicles on the road, but just a few options here in Cape...
There’s a growing number of electric vehicles on the road, but just a few options here in Cape Girardeau if you need to charge one.(WAVE 3 News)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Getting ready to plug into the automotive future.

We’ve told you about recent efforts in Illinois to support the use of electric vehicles.

The Cape Girardeau city manager gave the green light to hire a company that will create an electric vehicle readiness plan for the region.

The goal is to support the growing electric vehicle industry in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding communities.

There’s a growing number of electric vehicles on the road, but just a few options here in Cape Girardeau if you need to charge one.

“We do have currently EV chargers at the Schnucks grocery store. They’re also located at the casino and we have a number that are cited at the gas station on Center Junction and I don’t think they’re installed yet,” said McElroy.

Making our region more EV-friendly is just one of the goals of a new long-term transportation plan laid out by the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“The goal within the scope is an assessment not only the city of Cape Girardeau, but the city of Jackson, looking at their building codes, looking at their development codes also looking at zoning codes to see what potential barriers do we have for EV deployment but also how could we be more accommodating for folks wanting to install that type of infrastructure within our communities,” McElroy said.

Director Alex McElroy said a recent study found 80 percent of EV owners prefer to charge their vehicles at home. However, he noted many homeowners and renters don’t have a garage or carport.

That’s why one of the group’s goals is to map out where drivers can find charging stations.

“They’d be able to quickly reference where EV infrastructure exists so that they might be able to plan their day better with an EV vehicle to make sure they can charge if they don’t have access at home with a garage or a carport,” said McElroy.

McElroy said creating an electric vehicle readiness plan will cost roughly $95,000.

The goal is to have that plan completed by September 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
City Council approves prepared food tax ordinance
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

Latest News

Mullet championship winner donates winnings
Mullet championship winner donates winnings
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
New board members elected to serve school
New board members elected to serve school
New board members elected to serve school
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast