Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trumann fire crews respond to explosion Tuesday evening

(WIFR)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews responded to an explosion in the town of Trumann Tuesday night.

According to the Trumann Police Department, a person was digging on Hobart Avenue when they struck a gas line causing the explosion.

It is unclear the extent of damage, but KAIT8 is told no one was hurt in the incident.

We have a crew headed to Trumann and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
A Greene County man is in custody, accused of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”

Latest News

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
Red Wolves will enter homecoming with a 1-7 record.
Arkansas State Football Looks Ahead to App State Matchup
The junior has over 2,000 career digs.
Tatum Ticknor wins fourth SBC Defensive Player of the Week
A 99 yard TD gives EPC the win with over 6100 votes cast.
EPC Wins Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/29/21)