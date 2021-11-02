Trumann fire crews respond to explosion Tuesday evening

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews responded to an explosion in the town of Trumann Tuesday night.

According to the Trumann Police Department, a person was digging on Hobart Avenue when they struck a gas line causing the explosion.

It is unclear the extent of damage, but KAIT8 is told no one was hurt in the incident.

We have a crew headed to Trumann and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

