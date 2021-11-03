Ammunition shortage leads to price increase before deer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hunters may have a hard time gathering supplies before they head out this deer season. Retailers are struggling to keep ammunition on the shelf, and gun store owners say there are many reasons for the shortage.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, 8.4 million people became first-time gun owners last year, leading to an increase in demand for handgun ammunition.

“March of 2020, that’s when the influx of gun purchases throughout the United States,” said Colling Lederhose with Anchor Tactical Supply. “With every gun purchase, someone’s gonna buy a box of ammo, or two or three or four, whatever they feel like they need. With the demand rising. There are shortages all throughout the country. "

With deer season starting November 13, demand for rifle ammo has increased as well.

“At this time of year, we start moving into deer season and turkey season,” said Cherokee Firearms owner Nick Newman. “It really starts with dove season in September we see the highest demand for ammo other than regular target shooting or practice or shooting in the range here.”

Manufacturers are struggling to meet demand which causes the cost of ammo to increase, but due to the shipping crisis, manufactures are struggling to get the supplies they need.

“A lot of the ammo manufacturers are telling me how desperate they are for certain components,” said Newman. “The primers are in very short supply they’re very hard to get. And all of our reloading customers are having a hard time getting primers to reload their own ammunition with and the powder itself that goes into it have all been in short supply.”

Not only are components in short supply but materials to create these components are also difficult for manufacturers to obtain.

“I’m being told that some of the industry is competing with the automotive industry for copper, and some of that type of component, which is made for jacking bullets in the course car manufacturers use it for wiring,” said Newman.

Due to the shortage, some retailers are limiting the amount of ammunition that can be purchased at one time. Customers can also expect to see a price increase.

