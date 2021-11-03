Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ammunition shortage leads to price increase before deer season

Retailers are struggling to keep ammunition on the shelf, and gun store owners say there are...
Retailers are struggling to keep ammunition on the shelf, and gun store owners say there are many reasons for the shortage.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hunters may have a hard time gathering supplies before they head out this deer season. Retailers are struggling to keep ammunition on the shelf, and gun store owners say there are many reasons for the shortage.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, 8.4 million people became first-time gun owners last year, leading to an increase in demand for handgun ammunition.

“March of 2020, that’s when the influx of gun purchases throughout the United States,” said Colling Lederhose with Anchor Tactical Supply. “With every gun purchase, someone’s gonna buy a box of ammo, or two or three or four, whatever they feel like they need. With the demand rising. There are shortages all throughout the country. "

With deer season starting November 13, demand for rifle ammo has increased as well.

“At this time of year, we start moving into deer season and turkey season,” said Cherokee Firearms owner Nick Newman. “It really starts with dove season in September we see the highest demand for ammo other than regular target shooting or practice or shooting in the range here.”

Manufacturers are struggling to meet demand which causes the cost of ammo to increase, but due to the shipping crisis, manufactures are struggling to get the supplies they need.

“A lot of the ammo manufacturers are telling me how desperate they are for certain components,” said Newman. “The primers are in very short supply they’re very hard to get. And all of our reloading customers are having a hard time getting primers to reload their own ammunition with and the powder itself that goes into it have all been in short supply.”

Not only are components in short supply but materials to create these components are also difficult for manufacturers to obtain.

“I’m being told that some of the industry is competing with the automotive industry for copper, and some of that type of component, which is made for jacking bullets in the course car manufacturers use it for wiring,” said Newman.

Due to the shortage, some retailers are limiting the amount of ammunition that can be purchased at one time. Customers can also expect to see a price increase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
City Council approves prepared food tax ordinance
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip was in November 2019, when...
Arkansas governor traveling to Israel on a trade mission
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
Both of the small businesses owners are pushing through, but the daily battles can be...
Small businesses in the Ozarks notice an impact from supply chain issues
Mullet championship winner donates winnings
Mullet championship winner donates winnings