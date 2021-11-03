Energy Alert
Arkansas governor traveling to Israel on a trade mission

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip was in November 2019, when...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip was in November 2019, when he traveled to China and Japan.(Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he would travel to Israel on his first international economic development trip since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Hutchinson said he would leave Saturday for Israel, where he would speak at the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Conference. Hutchinson’s office said he would return Thursday.

Officials going with the governor include Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. Hutchinson said 5,000 people from 40 countries are expected at the summit, presenting a “great marketing opportunity” for the state.

Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip was in November 2019, when he traveled to China and Japan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

