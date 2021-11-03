Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball will hold “Pizza With The Pack” in November & December

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Head Coach Matt Daniel and the Arkansas State women’s basketball program will join fans and their families at the Lost Pizza Co. on Hilltop for Pizza With The Pack.

New to the A-State women’s basketball program, Pizza with the Pack gives fans the opportunity to chat with the team, win prizes, find out the latest on the team from Coach Daniel and enjoy pizza from Lost Pizza. At the end of the event, Daniel will open the floor to questions.

The first of the three scheduled dates is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, with the other two dates being Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at the same time.

Kids 12 and under eat free and A-State students will receive a discount at Pizza with the Pack. The Hilltop location of Lost Pizza Co. is located at 3410 East Johnson Ave.

For questions, please contact Brennan Koester at 870-972-2558 or by email at bkoester@astate.edu.

The 2021-22 season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with A-State hosting Central Baptist College at 11 a.m. Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling 870-972-2401.

