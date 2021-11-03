Energy Alert
Boil water order issued

According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three minutes.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Customers of Dunklin County Water District #2 have been ordered to boil their water.

The order affects the area from the State Highways AC and F intersection south to State Line Road and east to County Road 622.

According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three minutes.

The order is in effect until further notice.

