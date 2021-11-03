Energy Alert
Class Act: Young teacher finds passion early through students

One person wrote, "Ms. Wolverton is passionate about helping her students be successful in school. She is always looking for unmet needs and then taking steps to meet those needs.”(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Investing in our future is a smart thing to do, especially when it comes to our children.

Sam Wolverton, a kindergarten teacher at Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, shows us why love and passion mixed with education create the brightest stars.

“She was always destined to do great things,” said Melissa Vernon.

Vernon, who is now Wolverton’s co-worker, was also her fourth-grade teacher. Vernon says while it makes her feel old working alongside her previous student, she is happy to see how she’s grown into a great adult and co-worker.

Ironically, Wolverton works with two of her fourth-grade teachers at JKC. Jennifer Combs is an interventionist with the school and has worked in education since 1996. Combs says Wolverton “has a gift of loving those kids.”

“It’s good to have the affirmation, you know this is why you’re doing this. It’s for the kids. Make the kids better,” Wolverton said upon winning this month’s Class Act. “It feels good to be appreciated.”

Wolverton is fairly new in the classroom, having only taught for four years. She is now working on her master’s degree, hoping to meet students where they are, especially those who need the social and emotional part of learning.

“Kindergarten is my absolute favorite. This is their start to school. This sets the stage and the tone for their school career,” Wolverton said. “I want them to absolutely love school and think it’s the best thing ever. That’s why I want to start here and make it a magical experience and hopefully, that continues for the rest of their education.”

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
