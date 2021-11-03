Commodity distribution event brings huge turnout

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cold morning didn’t stop a Northeast Arkansas organization from helping the community.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas held their fourth and final commodity distribution event this morning, and to great success. Turnout was higher than normal as cars lined North Church Street in Jonesboro.

Keith Livesay, USDA coordinator for the food bank, said the turnout was higher than in previous events.

“We brought 456 boxes. That’s all we have left,” Livesay said as he pointed at the 11 remaining boxes. “If you need food, don’t be ashamed, come out. I tell people all the time you never know when it could be you or me that needs help. Everybody needs help every now and then.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday likely played a role in the turnout. Livesay went on to say their events usually don’t run out of food until 11:30 a.m. or noon, and they were down to just a few boxes by 10:30 a.m.

There was also a commodity distribution event in Caraway Wednesday, and there will be one in Wynne on Nov. 11.

For more information, visit the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas website.

