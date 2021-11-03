Families United for Justice in Butler Co. host vigil

Energy Alert
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Families United for Justice in Butler County announced on Wednesday, November 3, that they are hosting a peaceful vigil for families who have lost their loved ones to violence.

The vigil will be held at Butler County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 24, at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Families United for Justice in Butler County is an organization full of families, friends and neighbors in Butler Co. who have lost loved ones and have yet to get justice.

The organization began in 2021 to fight corruption, cover ups and killings.

