Two firefighters taken to hospital as crews battle blaze on Southwest Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is at the scene of a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest Drive, according to the department.

Details are scarce. However, JFD got a call around 6:40 p.m. about the fire.

FIRE: House fire on Southwest Drive near Keller’s Chapel road. All lanes going south are blocked. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MgEuhjN7NK — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) November 4, 2021

Officials said two Jonesboro firefighters were taken to the hospital due to the fire.

However, no specifics, including their condition, were released.

