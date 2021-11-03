Two firefighters taken to hospital as crews battle blaze on Southwest Drive
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is at the scene of a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest Drive, according to the department.
Details are scarce. However, JFD got a call around 6:40 p.m. about the fire.
Officials said two Jonesboro firefighters were taken to the hospital due to the fire.
However, no specifics, including their condition, were released.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.