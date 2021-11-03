Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two firefighters taken to hospital as crews battle blaze on Southwest Drive

Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest Drive.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is at the scene of a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest Drive, according to the department.

Details are scarce. However, JFD got a call around 6:40 p.m. about the fire.

Officials said two Jonesboro firefighters were taken to the hospital due to the fire.

However, no specifics, including their condition, were released.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

Friends of Tim gathered to celebrate his life
Residents honor man known for generosity, personality
Arkansas State kicker on radar for Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for falsifying report
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash identified