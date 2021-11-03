Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases

David Hale mugshot
David Hale mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Sycamore View Church of Christ employee David Hale has been indicted for allegedly sexually molesting two teenage boys in separate incidents.

The 53-year-old had been at the church from 2011 to 2019, working as a volunteer until 2017 and then as a paid employee before being banned when the incidents came to light.

According to a report from Shelby County District Attorney General, in 2016 Hale offered to give a 13-year old boy a massage in a private area during a church service where he inappropriately touched the boy. The boy told a youth minister about the incident in 2019 and the case was reported to Child Protective Services.

The report says the second incident was happened early in 2019, when Hale offered to give a 17-year-old a massage in a bathroom near the church gym and inappropriately touched the boy.

Hale has been indicted on two felony counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

Arkansas state health officials are working to get COVID-19 vaccination doses available for...
Report: Only half of state health units have pediatric COVID vaccines
The Families United for Justice in Butler County will be hosting a vigil on Wednesday, November...
Families United for Justice in Butler Co. host vigil
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash identified
The indictment alleges that Taylor then used the money to buy luxury cars that included a Rolls...
Grand jury indicts Arkansas man in $100 million fraud case
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery