Former Diamond Hog Drew Smyly is a World Series champion

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly on the mound during the seventh inning against the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly on the mound during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the 2021 World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.(Thomas Shea / USA Today Sports)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Smyly is a World Series champion.

The Little Rock, Ark., native because the fifth former Razorback to win an MLB title as he hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy with the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the Houston Astros in six games to capture their first championship since 1995.

Smyly, who pitched for the Hogs in 2009 and 2010, made three appearances out of Atlanta’s bullpen during the postseason, including two outings in the World Series. He logged 7 1/3 innings of work in total, striking out eight while allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks.

The left-hander posted an 11-4 record with a 4.48 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched (23 starts) for the National League East champion Braves during the 2021 regular season.

Smyly, drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft, joins Dick Hughes (St. Louis Cardinals, 1967), Eric Hinske (Boston Red Sox, 2007/New York Yankees, 2009), Dallas Keuchel (Astros, 2017) and Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox, 2018) as former Hogs with a World Series ring.

