First Freeze and Frost of the Season

Temperatures are starting near or below freezing giving some their first frost and freeze of the season. Sunshine warms us up a little, but it stays cool later, highs in the 50s. Another frost and freeze are expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Highs return to the 60s over the weekend as calm and sunny weather continues. The Red Wolves game is looking nice, especially since it’s an afternoon game. You’ll probably still need a jacket for the end of the game. No rain chances in the forecast until later next week. Breezy southerly winds push temperatures into the 70s early next week.

