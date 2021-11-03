Grand jury indicts Arkansas man in $100 million fraud case

Energy Alert
The indictment alleges that Taylor then used the money to buy luxury cars that included a Rolls Royce, jewelry, guitars and real estate.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAVACA, Ark. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a western Arkansas man on health care fraud charges, alleging he submitted false billings of more than $100 million for drug and COVID-19 testing at laboratories he owns or manages.

Billy Joe Taylor of Lavaca was indicted Tuesday on the charges.

According to federal prosecutors, Taylor submitted more than $100 million in false or fraudulent claims to Medicare between February 2017 and May 2021.

The indictment alleges that Taylor then used the money to buy luxury cars that included a Rolls Royce, jewelry, guitars and real estate.

Speaking to Arkansas Business, Taylor has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

