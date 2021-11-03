Energy Alert
Maintenance forces closure of downtown parking lots

The parking lot south of City Hall at 300 S. Church Street and the lot at Huntington and Union...
The parking lot south of City Hall at 300 S. Church Street and the lot at Huntington and Union Avenue will be closed.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re visiting downtown Jonesboro later this week, you may have a tough time finding a place to park.

The city of Jonesboro announced on Facebook temporary closures for two parking lots downtown on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

Thursday and Friday (Oct. 4-5) these parking lots will be closed for maintenance: ⚠️the parking lot just south of City...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The parking lots impacted include the parking lot south of City Hall at 300 South Church Street and the lot at Huntington and Union Avenue.

In the social media post, the city noted notices beforehand prohibiting parking would be given, and vehicles would be towed at an owner’s expense.

