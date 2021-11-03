Maintenance forces closure of downtown parking lots

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re visiting downtown Jonesboro later this week, you may have a tough time finding a place to park.

The city of Jonesboro announced on Facebook temporary closures for two parking lots downtown on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

The parking lots impacted include the parking lot south of City Hall at 300 South Church Street and the lot at Huntington and Union Avenue.

In the social media post, the city noted notices beforehand prohibiting parking would be given, and vehicles would be towed at an owner’s expense.

