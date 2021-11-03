New board members elected to serve school

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two new board members will serve on a Northeast Arkansas school board following an election Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack, Brandon Sutton defeated Brian Hinsley for the Brookland School Board Zone 1 seat.

Sutton received 491 votes (68.29%) while Hinsley had 228 votes (31.71%).

In the Brookland School Board At Large race, Jason Allen defeated Justin Ladd and Gary Collins.

Allen received 406 votes (54.72%), while Ladd had 217 votes (29.25%), and Collins had 119 votes (16.04%).

Meanwhile, a 39.0 mill tax was approved in the Brookland School District, with 543 votes (73.58%) for the tax and 195 votes (26.42%) against the tax.

The approved tax is not an added tax. It is a redistribution of funds.

