Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New board members elected to serve school

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two new board members will serve on a Northeast Arkansas school board following an election Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack, Brandon Sutton defeated Brian Hinsley for the Brookland School Board Zone 1 seat.

Sutton received 491 votes (68.29%) while Hinsley had 228 votes (31.71%).

In the Brookland School Board At Large race, Jason Allen defeated Justin Ladd and Gary Collins.

Allen received 406 votes (54.72%), while Ladd had 217 votes (29.25%), and Collins had 119 votes (16.04%).

Meanwhile, a 39.0 mill tax was approved in the Brookland School District, with 543 votes (73.58%) for the tax and 195 votes (26.42%) against the tax.

The approved tax is not an added tax. It is a redistribution of funds.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
City Council approves prepared food tax ordinance
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

Latest News

Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Youngkin’s Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in New Jersey
City Council approves prepared food tax ordinance
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson explains the child COVID vaccination rollout in the state.
Hutchinson: Arkansas ‘well-prepared’ to vaccinate younger children
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger