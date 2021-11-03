Energy Alert
Newport man sentenced to 175 years in rape case

Thomas Brannon Jr. (left) was sentenced Tuesday to 175 years in prison on rape and child...
Thomas Brannon Jr. (left) was sentenced Tuesday to 175 years in prison on rape and child pornography-related charges, while Heather Brannon (right) received a 35-year prison sentence in September for permitting child abuse, prosecutors said Wednesday.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of rape and child pornography.

Thomas Brannon Jr., 33, of Newport was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court to 175 years in prison.

Brannon and his wife, Heather, were arrested in July 2020 after an investigation by Arkansas State Police and Newport police. Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper said in a media release that both agencies and the ASP Crimes Against Children Division played a huge role in the investigation.

“The case initially began with the collection of digital evidence from Brannon’s electronic devices by the Arkansas State Police after a cyber tip,” Cooper said.

Heather Brannon pleaded guilty in September to a charge of permitting sexual abuse and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The prosecutor said the case was difficult for everyone involved.

“Thomas Brannon’s sentencing brings to a close a heart-breaking and shocking chapter in the fight against sexual abuse of children in the 3rd District,” he said. “It is the hope of the prosecuting attorney’s office that the survivors will go on to lead fulfilling lives in the absence of these child predators.”

