Nov. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures will struggle once again today, and a breeze will make it feel chilly all day long. Any showers this morning come to an end pretty quickly once the sun comes up.

Clouds start to break up later this afternoon. Once skies clear, temperatures will fall quickly.

We’ll wake up at or slightly above freezing Thursday morning. Make sure any plants are brought indoors or wrapped. We’ll have more chances for frost and a freeze Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs in the 60s return this weekend and 70s next week.

No rain is expected through next Tuesday, and most days look sunny. We’ll have to watch for a storm system later next week as warm air hangs around.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The cost is going up to buy food in Jonesboro.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in a Tuesday evening explosion in Trumann.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children will be available after the CDC director agreed with the advisory committee to recommend the lower dose to children 5 to 11.

Two parents say their daughter has been bullied consistently at an Arkansas school for years and feel the school district isn’t doing anything to stop it.

We are learning more about the race to safety for three Arkansas high school students after they were followed in their car and shot at while headed to swim practice.

The Atlanta Braves are the new World Series champions.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.