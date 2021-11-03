Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigating armed bank robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the First National Bank branch at the corner of Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 11:50 a.m. An unknown suspect entered the...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, police said the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation
City Council approves prepared food tax ordinance
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

Latest News

One person wrote, "Ms. Wolverton is passionate about helping her students be successful in...
Class Act: Young teacher finds passion early through students
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges
FILE - Members of The Gap Band, brothers Robert Wilson, from left, Charlie Wilson and Ronnie...
The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73
Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip was in November 2019, when...
Arkansas governor traveling to Israel on a trade mission