Police investigating armed bank robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the First National Bank branch at the corner of Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, police said the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

