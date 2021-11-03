Police investigating armed bank robbery
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
According to a news release, the suspect entered the First National Bank branch at the corner of Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, police said the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.
