Report: Only half of state health units have pediatric COVID vaccines

Arkansas state health officials are working to get COVID-19 vaccination doses available for children but as of Wednesday morning, the doses are available at roughly half of the state’s Local Health Units.(WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas state health officials are working to get COVID-19 vaccination doses available for children but, as of Wednesday morning, the doses were only available at about half of the state’s local health units.

According to content partner KARK, the Arkansas Department of Health said the doses are available at 37 local health units, while 46 offices around the state do not have the doses.

Officials said people have the best opportunity to get the doses in Northeast and Northwest Arkansas, with 22 out of 38 offices in those areas having the vaccine.

Less than half of the health unit offices in Central Arkansas have the doses.

People can learn more about where to get the vaccine by visiting here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

