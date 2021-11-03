Energy Alert
Superintendent talks expansion after millage vote

New buildings on the horizon for Southside School District.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a millage passed Tuesday night, one Region 8 school district is focusing on growth in the near future.

Thanks to a 4.8 mill increase, the Southside School District is looking forward to several new building projects. The superintendent is calling this a “great opportunity to plan for the future” as his school district is set to undergo several changes.

“It’s a very exciting time. We’re looking at a $39 million construction project that would have an addition on to the Elementary and Middle School and then a huge addition onto the Junior High and High School,” Superintendent Dion Stevens said.

Stevens said the new funding will benefit all students in the district and will be crucial for the future of the school district.

The school will receive $22.7 million in partnership funding from the state of Arkansas, thanks to Tuesday night’s vote.

Construction is expected to start over the summer, and all projects will start simultaneously. On top of the new school buildings, the project also includes a new cafeteria as well. Though a start time has been established for these projects, there is currently no timetable for their conclusion.

The vote for the millage was approved 440-217 Tuesday night.

