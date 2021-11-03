Walnut Ridge voters to determine council terms

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in Walnut Ridge will be heading to the polls later this month to decide the fate of a proposal to change the length of terms for council members from two to four years.

According to a post on the city of Walnut Ridge Arkansas Facebook page, early voting has started for the Nov. 9 special election.

Under the proposal, the election is for city council term lengths only and does not impact any other city official.

If voters approve the proposal, Walnut Ridge council members will be elected to four-year staggered terms, starting in the 2022 General Election.

It will be done as follows:

  • November 2022: Council member #1 in each ward will run for a four-year term, while council member #2 in each ward will run for a two-year term.
  • November 2024: Council member #2 in each ward will run for a four-year term.

City officials said in the post that the proposal, if approved by voters, will place four out of the eight council members on the general election ballot during any year.

Early voting ends at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and will be held at the Lawrence County Clerk’s Office in Walnut Ridge.

Voting on election day will be at the Lawrence County Community Room, 115 West Walnut St., in Walnut Ridge from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

