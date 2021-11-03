Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis officer terminated for falsifying report

West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis police officer terminated(West Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department has terminated officer David Kohl after he falsified information in an arrest report.

Kohl’s report did not line up with footage from the dash cam of the police car.

State prosecutors say they will be pursuing charges for battery and filing a false report.

“This is an unfortunate incident that required immediate attention. Because of the swift action by the prosecutors and the West Memphis Police Department, I hope this sends a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated by our department or the state prosecutor’s office,” said Chief of Police Michael Pope.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Two firefighters taken to hospital as crews battle blaze on Southwest Drive
Friends of Tim gathered to celebrate his life
Residents honor man known for generosity, personality
Arkansas State kicker on radar for Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash identified