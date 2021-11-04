Energy Alert
Slowly Warming Up Through the Weekend

November 5th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We stay rain-free as we slowly warm up over the weekend. Highs return to the 60s Saturday and Sunday with 70s likely for multiple days next week. A lot of sunshine too, turning our cold and chilly mornings into pleasant afternoons. By Sunday morning, we should be done with frosts and freezes for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Winds turn breezy on Monday giving temperatures an extra boost. Clouds start to increase on Tuesday with showed expected Wednesday. Heavier rain is possible either Wednesday night or through the day Thursday. We’ll keep you updated on the timing.

