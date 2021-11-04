Arkansas State football hosts Appalachian State Saturday afternoon

GAME 9: Arkansas State (1-7, 0-4) vs Appalachian State (6-2, 3-1)

Nov. 6, 2021 | Centennial Bank Stadium

Jonesboro, Ark. | 1:00 p.m.

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), JC Cox (sideline)

Television: ESPN+

Brad Bobo (pxp), Pete Cordelli (analyst), Cori Keller (sideline)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week, hosting East Division foe Appalachian State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves’ 2021 Homecoming game will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Sports Radio Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

THE PRINCIPALS: Arkansas State is set to play its first Saturday home game since facing Memphis in its second contest of the season on Sept. 11. Since then, the Red Wolves have played four road games and a pair of nationally-televised home outings on Thursday nights. While A-State is still looking for its first conference win of the season, the Mountaineers come into the contest 3-1 in league play and receiving votes in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls with a 6-2 overall record.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - APPALACHIAN STATE SERIES: Although Arkansas State and Appalachian State have shared the Sun Belt Conference since 2014, the two teams are set to meet for just the fifth time ever as they didn’t play during the 2016, 2017 and 2019 seasons. The Mountaineers claimed a narrow 37-32 road victory in the initial 2014 meeting, but the Red Wolves bounced back to win the following year in Boone by a 40-27 margin. App State came back to win the last two meetings, including a 45-17 home victory a year ago. In addition to this season, the Mountaineers were also receiving votes in the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls at the time of the 2015 and 2018 meetings.

Oct. 22, 2020 @ App State 45, A-State 17

Oct. 9, 2018 App State 35, @ A-State 9

Nov. 5, 2015 A-State 40, @ App State 27

Nov. 15, 2014 App State 37, @ A-State 32

A-STATE vs THE SUN BELT: Arkansas State has won 58 of its last 83 Sun Belt Conference games (.699 winning percentage) to run its all-time record in the league to 90-61. The Red Wolves hold their most all-time victories against ULM with 27. A-State has defeated every team in the conference since the football league was formed in 2001. Along with ULM and Louisiana, A-State is one of three teams that have been a part of the conference since its inaugural football season.

RED WOLVES NOVEMBER: Although Arkansas State went 0-3 in November games last season, it still holds a 28-9 record over its last 37 games played in the month. The Red Wolves had won nine consecutive November games before dropping its 2019 regular-season finale at South Alabama.

ON THIS DATE: Dating back to the 1948 season, Arkansas State holds a 2-5-1 record when playing on Nov. 6. The Red Wolves dropped their last three games played on the date, most recently falling 45-31 at Idaho in 2004. A-State’s last Nov. 6 victory came 20-19 at Lamar in 1982, and it also defeated Henderson State 34-14 for its other win on the date.

HOMECOMING HISTORY: Arkansas State is 63-27-3 all-time in Homecoming contests. The Red Wolves have won 17 of their last 18 Homecoming games, including the last 10 in a row dating back to the 2003 season. The only setback during that time came 34-24 against Louisville in 2010. A-State defeated Central Arkansas 50-27 last season in its Homecoming game.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.