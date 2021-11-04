Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

Energy Alert
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Blake Grupe earned some accolades.

The Arkansas State kicker is a nominee for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy. This honor goes to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

Grupe is tied for 9th in FBS with 13 field goals made this season. He’s tied for 2nd in Sun Belt history with 57 FGs. The Sedalia, Missouri native reflected on his career back in September.

“Redshirted my first year as a walk-on. That’s kinda the specialists life. Not many specialists besides starters on the roster are on scholarship. And so I knew that coming in. They basically told me, you’re going to come in as a preferred walk-on. You win the job, you’re going to get put on scholarship. So I did not play a single down my freshman year, redshirted, travelled every game, got that experience under my belt. 2nd year, came out, got the starting job Game 2, basically the 2nd half of the game against Alabama. And started that whole year, all the way up to the bowl game. Right now, just treating it as my last year cause why would I not? I graduated in 3 years with my Business Administration degree. I’m going to finish with my M.B.A. in December. And so when I do stay or that 6th year, I’m not sure what the heck I’m going to do, I’m going to have to find another degree to pick up. But it’s kinda of a crazy opportunity. Who would have thought that I could pick up possibly 3 degrees in my college career and be playing football.”

#0 will suit up for Homecoming. Arkansas State (1-7 overall, 0-4 SBC) hosts Appalachian State (6-2 overall, 3-1 SBC) Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

